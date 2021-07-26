UrduPoint.com
Afghan Army Chief Postpones India Visit Due To Surge In Violence In Afghanistan - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Afghan Army Chief Postpones India Visit Due to Surge in Violence in Afghanistan - Embassy

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Afghan Army Chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai decided to postpone his visit to India, scheduled for later this week, because of an increase in violence in Afghanistan, the Afghan Embassy in India told Sputnik on Monday.

"Afghan Army Chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai has postponed his visit to India due to increase in violence in Afghanistan," the embassy said.

Ahmadzai was scheduled to visit India from July 27-30.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in its midyear report that the number of civilian casualties in the country hit a new high, with a 47% increase compared to the same period last year.

