Afghan Army Counterattack In Kandahar Leaves 90 Taliban Killed - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:31 PM

Clashes between the Afghan National Security Forces and the Taliban in the southern province of Kandahar have left 90 militants killed, the Afghan Defense Ministry said in a press release on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Clashes between the Afghan National Security Forces and the Taliban in the southern province of Kandahar have left 90 militants killed, the Afghan Defense Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

"During the clashes, 90 Taliban insurgents were killed and nine others wounded," the ministry said.

According to the press release, the army repelled Taliban attacks in the Panjwai, Zhari, Arghandab and Maiwand districts of Kandahar.

The ministry said Afghan servicemen had found and defused 15 anti-vehicle mines and destroyed a batch of Taliban weapons, which the radical group was expected to use in terrorist activities.

Responding to the press release, the Taliban denied any clashes had happened in Kandahar at all, adding that it endured no casualties and that the Kabul-declared toll of killed militia was anyway too high to be true.

According to the radical group, the Afghan military issued the press release as part of propaganda to give false assurances to its demoralized soldiers.

