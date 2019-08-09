Afghan army frees 7 from Taliban custody, arrests 3 militants

The Afghan army has waged an operation and freed seven people from a Taliban prison in the country's eastern Ghazni province, the provincial government said Friday

"The army commandos conducted the raid recently in Suliamankhil locality of Dih Yak district and three militants were also arrested following the operation," the government said in a statement.

The freed people received medical treatment after they were shifted to an army camp, according to the statement. They will join their families soon, the statement added.

The detainees were shifted to an army camp for questioning, the statement added. Security forces also seized one vehicle, 12 motorcycles, along with an amount of weapons and ammunition. The militant group has yet to make comments on the report.