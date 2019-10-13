Afghan Army Kills 12 Taliban Fighters in Nangarhar Province Overnight

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Afghan National Army has killed 12 Taliban fighters in the country's east in a night of heavy fighting, according to a statement released on Sunday.

The statement by special unit 201 Selab Corps said that the militants belonged to a Taliban strike force known as the Red Unit and were killed "during a series of artillery and airstrikes that destroyed three vehicles in the Wazir Tangi area of the Khogyani district of Nangarhar province last night.

"

According to the information from the Afghan military, seven were killed during artillery shelling while five others perished in airstrikes.

The so-called Red Unit was formed in 2016 and is said to be equipped with advanced weaponry. They predominantly use ambush tactics and night time combat to battle Afghan government troops.