UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Army Kills 12 Taliban Fighters In Nangarhar Province Overnight

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 07:50 PM

Afghan Army Kills 12 Taliban Fighters in Nangarhar Province Overnight

 KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Afghan National Army has killed 12 Taliban fighters in the country's east in a night of heavy fighting, according to a statement released on Sunday.

The statement by special unit 201 Selab Corps said that the militants belonged to a Taliban strike force known as the Red Unit and were killed "during a series of artillery and airstrikes that destroyed three vehicles in the Wazir Tangi area of the Khogyani district of Nangarhar province last night.

"

According to the information from the Afghan military, seven were killed during artillery shelling while five others perished in airstrikes.

The so-called Red Unit was formed in 2016 and is said to be equipped with advanced weaponry. They predominantly use ambush tactics and night time combat to battle Afghan government troops.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Army Vehicles Tangi Sunday 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

Nasdaq tower in Times Square celebrates Hazza Al M ..

52 minutes ago

UAE playing key role in supporting victims of huma ..

3 hours ago

Musanada: Razeen Labour Cities, Road &amp; Infrast ..

3 hours ago

ESMA approves FANRâ€™s Laboratory as national labo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches interactive ..

3 hours ago

Fourth edition of Dubai Watch Week to kick off in ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.