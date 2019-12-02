Afghan Army Kills 5 Taliban Militants, Including Senior Red Unit Commander - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

Five Taliban militants, including Qari Shafiq, senior commander of the movement's special forces, the Red Unit, were killed in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 207th Corps, Abdul Hadi Jamal, told Sputnik on Monday

"The five-man squad carried a heavy weapon. ... [They] were killed in an airstrike," Jamal said.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a vicious struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. Recent attempts to restore peace through negotiations have been unsuccessful. With the peace talks in limbo, the Taliban have continued with their insurgency and violence, to which the government has responded with special operations to eliminate security threats.