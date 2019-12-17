Afghan Army Neutralizes 11 Taliban Militants During Special Operation - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

Eleven Taliban militants were killed, and several others were injured in Afghanistan's Kunduz province during a night operation by the Afghan forces, spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 217th Corps Abdul Hadi Jamal told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Eleven Taliban militants were killed, and several others were injured in Afghanistan's Kunduz province during a night operation by the Afghan forces, spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 217th Corps Abdul Hadi Jamal told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In a night-time operation in the village of Isa Khel in the Chahar Dara district [Kunduz province], 11 militants were killed, 12 AK57 [assault rifles] and several pieces of ammunition were also seized by the commando forces," Jamal said.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the operation.

The Taliban group has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia), have also spread across the country.