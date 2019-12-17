UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Army Neutralizes 11 Taliban Militants During Special Operation - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 03:59 PM

Afghan Army Neutralizes 11 Taliban Militants During Special Operation - Spokesman

Eleven Taliban militants were killed, and several others were injured in Afghanistan's Kunduz province during a night operation by the Afghan forces, spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 217th Corps Abdul Hadi Jamal told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Eleven Taliban militants were killed, and several others were injured in Afghanistan's Kunduz province during a night operation by the Afghan forces, spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 217th Corps Abdul Hadi Jamal told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In a night-time operation in the village of Isa Khel in the Chahar Dara district [Kunduz province], 11 militants were killed, 12 AK57 [assault rifles] and several pieces of ammunition were also seized by the commando forces," Jamal said.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the operation.

The Taliban group has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia), have also spread across the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Army Russia Government

Recent Stories

Paper industry waste liquor can be reused in green ..

4 minutes ago

Istanbul to host global furniture sector gathering ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Tu-22 Plane Lands on Ground in Country's ..

4 minutes ago

Next Meeting of Russian, Japanese Governors to Tak ..

4 minutes ago

190,222 women pass out from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's ..

7 minutes ago

Railways upgrades around 620 coaches in three year ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.