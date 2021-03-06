UrduPoint.com
Afghan Army Operation Kills 25 Taliban In Kandahar - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Afghan Army Operation Kills 25 Taliban in Kandahar - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Afghanistan's army and air force have conducted anti-Taliban operations in the southern Kandahar province, leaving 25 insurgents killed and 36 others injured, Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman told Sputnik on Saturday.

The operations were carried out in the districts of Panjwai and Arghandab.

"As a result of these operations, 25 Taliban were killed, 36 were wounded and a number of enemy's weapons were destroyed," Aman said.

Additionally, army engineering units have found and defused 13 improvised explosive devices planted by the Taliban in Kandahar's Maiwand and Arghandab districts, according to the spokesman.

The Afghan government and the Taliban continue the US-brokered peace talks in Qatar, but the dialogue has so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground.

