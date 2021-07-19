Afghan Army Reclaims Garmsir District - Defense Ministry

Afghan government forces have retaken control of Garmsir district in the province of Helmand, captured by the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia), the Afghan Ministry of Defense representative posted on Twitter on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Afghan government forces have retaken control of Garmsir district in the province of Helmand, captured by the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia), the Afghan Ministry of Defense representative posted on Twitter on Monday.

"ANA [Afghan National Army] liberated Garmsir district of Helmand province from Taliban terrorist control today. Twenty Taliban were killed, tens other were wounded, and a large amount of their weapons and ammunition were seized during the operations," Fawad Aman, Deputy Spokesman of Ministry of National Defense, said.

This morning, the Afghan Ministry of Defense reported killing 233 Taliban members over the previous 24 hours and injuring 88. This came as a result of several operations across 10 provinces, including Helmand.

The Taliban have stepped up their offensive in recent months as the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country is nearing its end.

The latest efforts in the Afghan peace process are underway in the Qatari capital of Doha, with a new round of intra-Afghan talks initiated on July 17. This weekend the Taliban (banned in Russia) and the Afghan government agreed to continue negotiations, to speed up the peace process, and allow safe access to vaccines across Afghanistan. However, there has been no deal on a ceasefire during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, which has just started, or the release of imprisoned Taliban members, the radical movement said Sunday.