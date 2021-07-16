UrduPoint.com
Afghan Army Reclaims Strategic Spin Buldak District On Pakistan Border - Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Afghan Army Reclaims Strategic Spin Buldak District on Pakistan Border - Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Afghan government forces have regained control over the strategic Spin Buldak district on the border with Pakistan captured by the Taliban (banned in Russia) earlier this week, the spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Tariq Arian, said on Friday.

A local source told Sputnik that a senior Afghan serviceman and three senior Taliban members were killed during the clashes. Two other militants were reportedly injured.

The Afghan defense ministry added, in a message posted on Twitter, that the military reclaimed one more district in the central Bamyan province.

"#ANDSF [the Afghan National Security Forces] & Public Uprising Forces liberated the Saighan district of #Bamyan province from Taliban control today morning. #Taliban terrorist[s] were suffered heavy casualties and fled the district," the ministry tweeted.

The Taliban claimed on Wednesday that they captured a crossing connecting the Spin Buldak district to the Chaman sector in Pakistan, a strategically important link in the cross-border trade with the South Asian nation.

