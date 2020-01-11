UrduPoint.com
Afghan Army Says 100 Taliban Militants Surrendered In Ghor Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:58 PM

Afghan Army Says 100 Taliban Militants Surrendered in Ghor Province

Some 100 Taliban militants have surrendered to the Afghan government forces due to pressure on them in Kunj Dara area of Ghor province, Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Some 100 Taliban militants have surrendered to the Afghan government forces due to pressure on them in Kunj Dara area of Ghor province, Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Ghor's Kunj Dara is located on the Herat-Ghor highway, which has made the Taliban insecure," the ministry said.

The defense ministry noted that all those surrendered pledged to cooperate with the government.

The defense ministry also said that the settlement of Takht Dara in Chishti Sharif district of Herat Province was cleared of Taliban presence after 9 years.

The Taliban have not commented on the ministry's statement.

