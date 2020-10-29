Afghan Army Says 23 Taliban Insurgents Killed in Clash in Northern Faryab Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Twenty-three Taliban insurgents, including a key commander, were killed in a clash with the Afghan National Army (ANA) in the northern Faryab province, the ANA said on Thursday.

The ANA's 209th Shaheen Corps specified that the clash, which took place in Qaisar district, left Taliban commander Mullah Hessamuddin killed.

A Taliban base was also destroyed, the 209th Shaheen Corps added.

According to the ANA, dozens of supply commandos have arrived in Qaisar district.