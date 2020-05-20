UrduPoint.com
Afghan Army Says Over 20 Taliban Militants Killed In Operations In Helmand, Balkh, Jawzjan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Over 20 Taliban militants were killed and 30 others were injured in operations in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, and northern Balkh and Jawzjan provinces, the Afghan National Army said on Wednesday.

"At least four Taliban insurgents were killed and five others wounded during an operation by Afghan forces in the Sangin district of southern Helmand province," the 215th Corps said in a statement.

Apart from that, 11 mines were discovered and defused in this operation.

The Shaheen Corps said that 17 Taliban insurgents were killed and 25 others were wounded in "operations and airstrikes" in Balkh and Jawzjan over the past 24 hours.

