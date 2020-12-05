UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Army Security Operation In Laghman Leaves 44 Taliban Members Killed, 17 Injured

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:35 PM

Afghan Army Security Operation in Laghman Leaves 44 Taliban Members Killed, 17 Injured

An Afghan army-led joint force of corps, commandos and other fighters have conducted an operation against the Taliban in the eastern province of Laghman, leaving 61 militants killed or seriously injured, Brig. Gen. Zalmai Nabard, the commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade in Laghman, said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) An Afghan army-led joint force of corps, commandos and other fighters have conducted an operation against the Taliban in the eastern province of Laghman, leaving 61 militants killed or seriously injured, Brig. Gen. Zalmai Nabard, the commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade in Laghman, said.

"As a result of the operation, 44 Taliban insurgents, including seven key commanders, were killed and 17 others were seriously wounded," Nabard said.

According to the military, the six-day operation was conducted in Laghman's Dawlat Shah and Alishang districts.

The army officer claimed that the areas had been completely cleared of the Taliban and that security checkpoints had been set up there.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Army

Recent Stories

Two bikers lose life in head on collision

37 seconds ago

Pietro Fittipaldo to start from back of Sakhir gri ..

4 minutes ago

Over 20 People Detained During Anti-Security Law P ..

5 minutes ago

Govt will not create hurdles in PDM's rallies: Pri ..

5 minutes ago

Opposition parties, a group of hypocrites : Shibli ..

7 minutes ago

Alpine skiing: World Cup results and standings

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.