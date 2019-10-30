UrduPoint.com
Afghan Army Seizes 11 Weapons From Truck In Country's East - Provincial Governor's Office

Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:43 PM

Afghan Army Seizes 11 Weapons From Truck in Country's East - Provincial Governor's Office

Eleven weapons have been seized from a truck in Afghanistan's eastern Jalalabad city, the office of the Nangarhar province governor said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Eleven weapons have been seized from a truck in Afghanistan's eastern Jalalabad city, the office of the Nangarhar province governor said on Wednesday.

"In the Daronta area of Jalalabad city, 201 Selab corps [of the Afghan National Army] seized 11 .

.. heavy and light weapons in a truck," the office said in a statement.

The weapons included six rockets and five Kalashnikov rifles, which were transported from Nangarhar to the Afghan capital of Kabul for conducting terrorist activities there.

