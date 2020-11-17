Afghan Army Wants Peace More Than Anything - Deputy Defense Minister

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Afghan National Army wants peace more than anything because armed forces are at the forefront of any hostilities, First Deputy Minister of Defense Shah Mahmood Miakhel told Sputnik.

"The army and the nation need peace more than anything else, because they are at the forefront of the sacrifices and sacrifices [happen] every day, their families are in trouble, so war is not the solution and the army always wants peace," the deputy minister said.

The more intense the war, the more it destroys Afghanistan, Miakhel continued.

The intra-Afghan talks, which include the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement, began in September. However, the attacks in different provinces of Afghanistan have continued.