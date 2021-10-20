UrduPoint.com

Afghan Assets Unfreezing, Sanctions Lift Discussed At Moscow-Format Meeting - Taliban

Afghan Assets Unfreezing, Sanctions Lift Discussed at Moscow-Format Meeting - Taliban

The unfreezing of Afghan assets and the lifting of international sanctions against the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) were discussed at the Moscow-format meeting, Taliban political office spokesman Anas Haqqani told Sputnik on Wednesday

"This was discussed, as well as assets unfreezing.

This money belongs only to Afghanistan and it must be released," Haqqani said, when asked if the sanctions lift was on the agenda.

