Afghan Asylum Applications To EU Nearly Double In 2021 - European Asylum Office

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Afghans filed over 73,900 applications for asylum in the European Union from January to October 2021, which is by 91% more than in the same period in 2020, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) said on Monday.

"In January - October 2021, Afghans lodged over 73,900 applications for international protection in the EU+, up by 91% compared to the same period in 2020. In September, there was a peak - the highest since September 2016 - partly related to the evacuations from Afghanistan," the EASO said.

Moreover, Afghans have been the largest group of applicants in the EU since August 2021, when the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took control over Afghanistan, according to the organization.

Mass evacuations from Afghanistan began after Kabul fell to the Taliban, as many countries chose to fly their citizens out and locals attempted to flee as well for fear of reprisals from the new leadership. Some countries evacuated Afghans who cooperated with them and their families.

In September, the Taliban established an interim government, still not internationally recognized.

