Afghan Australians Plead for Escort to Reach Kabul Airport for Evacuation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Afghan Australians stranded in Afghanistan have appealed to the Australian government for help to get through checkpoints in order to reach the Kabul airport where they can be safely evacuated, Australian broadcaster ABC reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the country had evacuated its first 26 people from the beleaguered Central Asian country.

The news outlet spoke with an Afghan Australian, who said that his mother and sister had been unable to enter the airport and board the plane sent by Canberra.

The broadcaster also obtained a letter from the Australian authorities warning about the airport's northern gate being temporarily closed because of a security incident.

In light of that, a few Afghan Australians and Australian visa holders urged the country's government to provide escorts for people who may not be able to get through crowds and checkpoints.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) finished their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. Most countries started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic staff from the Central Asian country following the events.