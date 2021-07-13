UrduPoint.com
Afghan Authorities Able To Ensure Protection Of International Aid Staff - UN Coordinator

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Afghan Authorities Able to Ensure Protection of International Aid Staff - UN Coordinator

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Afghanistan authorities have been able to ensure the safety and security of international organizations' personnel working in the country, UN Deputy Special Representative Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Local authorities are providing security for International staff working in Afghanistan. They allocate for this all resources they have and try to provide maximum protection and support," Alakbarov said.

"The situation across the country's regions is different, but the authorities do their best, for which we are very grateful," he added.

At the moment, Afghanistan is facing a standoff between government forces and the Taliban, who reportedly took over 85% of the country following the announcement of the US troop pullout in April. Anti-terrorist operations are being conducted across Afghanistan to prevent a further takeover.

Last week, the US Central Command said the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan was 90% complete. The deadline for a full exit was set for September 11. At the same time, Commanding General Austin Miller warned that the country might be on the path to civil war after Washington and its allies are through pulling out their troops.

