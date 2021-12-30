Afghan authorities construct water supplying network in eastern province

Afghanistan's Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development has completed the work of construction of a water supplying network in Marawara district in eastern Kunar province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Thursday

Constructed with the financial support from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the water supplying network, which was built at a cost of 3 million afghani (about 30,000 U.S. Dollars), provides clean water to 150 families, the news agency said.

The ministry said it would do its best to provide clean drinking water to all villages across the war-torn country.

Asadabad is the capital of Kunar province.