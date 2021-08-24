Afghan Authorities Did Not Ask Kyrgyzstan for Military Assistance -Kyrgyz Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Afghan authorities did not ask Bishkek to provide military assistance or to accept refugees, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We do not have such opportunities and resources. No, they did not contact us," he said when asked whether the Afghan authorities asked Kyrgyzstan for military assistance.