UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Authorities Extend Isolation Regime In Large Cities For Another 20 Days - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:31 PM

Afghan Authorities Extend Isolation Regime in Large Cities for Another 20 Days - Reports

The Afghan authorities have extended the isolation regime in large cities, including in the capital of Kabul, for 20 days, until the end of the month of Ramadan amid the pandemic, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the presidential administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The Afghan authorities have extended the isolation regime in large cities, including in the capital of Kabul, for 20 days, until the end of the month of Ramadan amid the pandemic, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the presidential administration.

According to the media outlet, universities will remain closed, and the domestic flights will remain suspended.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said that doctors conducted express tests in 500 randomly selected people in Kabul. As a result, 260 of them tested positive and repeated testing showed that 60 percent of those were actually infected.

On Wednesday, the Afghan parliament suspended its operations for two weeks due to the ongoing health crisis.

So far, Afghanistan has registered 2,496 COVID-19 cases, 72 fatalities and 331 recoveries.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Parliament Media Ramadan

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Occurs Near Crete - Seism ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 240,000 Globally - Joh ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs pushes shipping against tide of coro ..

49 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 Count Exceeds 3.2Mln, With Nearly ..

3 minutes ago

Over 500 Berliners Stage Protests Against COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Almost 1,200 Russian Servicemen Have COVID-19 - De ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.