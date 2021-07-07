UrduPoint.com
Afghan Authorities Ready To Take Measures To Protect Foreign Diplomatic Missions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:19 PM

The Afghan government is ready "for any cooperation" and is taking the necessary measures to protect foreign diplomatic missions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hewad told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Afghan government is ready "for any cooperation" and is taking the necessary measures to protect foreign diplomatic missions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hewad told Sputnik.

"Of course, the Afghan government, within the framework of internationally recognized conventions and laws on the protection of diplomats, is responsible for ensuring the security of diplomatic institutions and the diplomats themselves. And for this, the government is ready for any cooperation and taking necessary measures," Hewad said.

Earlier in the week, Afghan broadcaster 1TV news reported that the consulates of Turkey, Pakistan and Iran had suspended work in Mazar-i-Sharif over fears that the area could be unsafe amid the advance of militants from the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist, banned in Russia). The Russian Embassy in Kabul told Sputnik that the Russian Consulate General in Mazar-i-Sharif was closed "until the situation is clarified."

