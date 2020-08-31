Afghan Authorities Release 8 Taliban Commanders in Kandahar Province - Local Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Afghan authorities released on Monday eight commanders of the Taliban movement from a prison in Kandahar province, a spokesperson for the provincial governor's office told Sputnik.

According to the statement, the released Taliban commanders are from the list of the remaining 400 prisoners that the Taliban sought the release of before beginning talks with the Afghan government.

Some of these militants were sentenced to death for attacks on Afghan civilians and security forces.

Kabul and the Taliban have been engaged in a phased release of prisoners as a confidence-building measure with the aim of beginning peace negotiations.

The mutual release, as laid out in the peace process agreement signed between the Taliban and the US, has been disrupted by near-ceaseless Taliban violence against Afghan security and civilians.