Afghan Authorities Released Nearly 3,900 Taliban Prisoners - Reports

The authorities of Afghanistan have released a total of 3,895 Taliban prisoners in line with the US-Taliban agreement, TOLO News reported on Saturday, citing Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi

Earlier in June, the National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said that the Afghan government released a total of 3,000 Taliban prisoners as a part of an agreement signed between the US and the militant group.

Later in the day, Taliban's political spokesman Suhail Shaheen announced that 34 soldiers of the Kabul administration and police had been released from prisons of Badakhshan province and sent back to their families after receiving assistance.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating gradual withdrawal of US troops, beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. The intra-Afghan talks failed to begin as scheduled amid differences over prisoner release, with the Taliban demanding that Kabul release all 5,000 prisoners at once.