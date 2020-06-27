UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Authorities Released Nearly 3,900 Taliban Prisoners - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:22 PM

Afghan Authorities Released Nearly 3,900 Taliban Prisoners - Reports

The authorities of Afghanistan have released a total of 3,895 Taliban prisoners in line with the US-Taliban agreement, TOLO News reported on Saturday, citing Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The authorities of Afghanistan have released a total of 3,895 Taliban prisoners in line with the US-Taliban agreement, TOLO news reported on Saturday, citing Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.

Earlier in June, the National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said that the Afghan government released a total of 3,000 Taliban prisoners as a part of an agreement signed between the US and the militant group.

Later in the day, Taliban's political spokesman Suhail Shaheen announced that 34 soldiers of the Kabul administration and police had been released from prisons of Badakhshan province and sent back to their families after receiving assistance.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating gradual withdrawal of US troops, beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. The intra-Afghan talks failed to begin as scheduled amid differences over prisoner release, with the Taliban demanding that Kabul release all 5,000 prisoners at once.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Police Prisoner Doha United States February June All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

50 minutes ago

No compromise to be made on development of merged ..

3 minutes ago

Funeral prayers in absentia held for Munawar Hassa ..

3 minutes ago

France arrests six over Banksy artwork stolen from ..

3 minutes ago

Two corpses recovered in Okara

4 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister for making functional Culture & ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.