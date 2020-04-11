UrduPoint.com
Afghan Authorities Say 26 Police Officers Poisoned In Laghman Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 09:59 PM

Afghan Authorities Say 26 Police Officers Poisoned in Laghman Province

Police in Afghanistan had 26 of its officers sustain food poisoning after consuming lunch in the eastern Laghman province, the provincial governor's spokesman Asadullah Dawlatzai told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Police in Afghanistan had 26 of its officers sustain food poisoning after consuming lunch in the eastern Laghman province, the provincial governor's spokesman Asadullah Dawlatzai told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Yes, several local police officers were poisoned in the Alishang district. Thanks to timely response, their lives were saved," Dawlatzai said.

According to the spokesman, the police are now probing the food contractor, and an investigation is underway to determine how officers were poisoned.

