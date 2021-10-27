UrduPoint.com

Afghan Authorities Yet To Allow Entry Of Humanitarian Aid From Uzbekistan - UNHCR

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:28 PM

The Afghan authorities have not yet permitted the import of humanitarian assistance from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), located in the southern Uzbek city of Termez, a UNHCR spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

In mid-October, the Uzbek logistics center Termez Cargo Center received 96 tonnes of humanitarian aid in a form of essential items from the UNHCR for Afghanistan. The package is expected to be transported to the crisis-hit Central Asian state through the Termez-Hairatan border, situated not far from the cargo center.

"The cargo is still in Termez. The date of its delivery will depend on the receipt of import permits from the Afghan side, and this issue is being resolved by the UNHCR office in Kabul," the spokesperson said.

Fresh UNHCR humanitarian supplies will be transported to Afghanistan via Termez since this route has been determined jointly with the Uzbek side as an additional transport corridor for the delivery of aid to the country.

In mid-October, Nodirbek Jalilov, the director of the cargo center, told Sputnik that about 40 railroad cars of food had arrived in Termez for Afghanistan via the UN World Food Program. This food was then transported to the Termez-Hairatan border using trucks.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took control of Afghanistan in early September and set up a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

