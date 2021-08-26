Afghan Baby Born On US Plane Named 'Reach' After Call Sign of Aircraft - EUROCOM Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) An Afghan baby girl born onboard a US C-17 military aircraft has been named Reach in tribute to the call sign of the plane her parents were aboard, US European Command commander General Tod Wolters said on Wednesday.

"As you probably know, one baby was actually delivered onboard a C-17... we've had further conversations with the mom and the dad of the baby that was born on the C-17 inbound to Ramstein, they named the little girl 'Reach,'" Walter said during a press briefing. "They did so because the call sign of the C-17 aircraft that flew them from Qatar to Ramstein was 'Reach.'"

US Air Mobility Command (AMC) said in a statement that the mother gave birth to the baby on Saturday after she went into labor and began experiencing complications due to low blood pressure.

The commander of the aircraft decided to descend to a lower altitude to increase air pressure in the cabin, the statement said.

The mother and baby girl were taken to a local hospital in Germany and are in good condition, AMC said.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated a terror group by Russia) seized Kabul, causing the Afghan government to collapse. As a result, many countries have evacuated their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan refugees who helped US and Coalition forces during the 20-year war.