Afghan Border Police Commander Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast - Source

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Afghan Border Police Commander Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The commander of the 7th border police brigade of Afghanistan was killed on Sunday in a roadside bomb blast along with two servicemen in the Afghan province of Kunduz, a security source told Sputnik.

The blast occurred when the commander's car was on the way from Takhar to Kunduz. Two other servicemen were injured.

None of the terrorist groups that operate in Afghanistan has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

More Stories From World

