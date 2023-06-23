Open Menu

Afghan Boy Brought To US After 2021 Exit Dies Under Federal Care - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Afghan Boy Brought to US After 2021 Exit Dies Under Federal Care - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) An Afghan boy evacuated to the United States after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 has died while under Federal care, CBS news reported citing a US official.

The report said on Thursday that the Afghan child had a terminal illness and died on June 13.

The Afghan boy came to the United States without parents and was in the custody of the US Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to the report.

The Afghan boy's death marks the fourth time an unaccompanied child died while in federal custody this year -t three migrant children have died after crossing over the US southern border.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Died United States June Border From Refugee

