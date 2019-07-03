Afghan Broadcaster Moves to Ban Anti-Taliban Propaganda Following Deadly Attack in Kabul

Afghan broadcaster Shamshad banned propaganda against the Taliban radical group after a deadly attack in Kabul earlier this week, a news manager at Shamshad told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Afghan broadcaster Shamshad banned propaganda against the Taliban radical group after a deadly attack in Kabul earlier this week, a news manager at Shamshad told Sputnik.

The movement warned Afghan media networks in late June that those who broadcast anti-Taliban propaganda would be targeted as enemies. The ads showing the Taliban as a hazardous element were paid for by the Afghan government, so the managers of media networks called on the government to provide additional protection.

"They [the media] recently decided to ban this propaganda because government failed to fulfill its promises with media to protect them," Abid Ehsas told Sputnik.

The office of the broadcaster suffered in Monday's attack targeting a Defense Ministry facility nearby. The Taliban claimed responsibility. Several journalists were wounded and one guard was killed in the attack.

Earlier this week, Ariana Television Network, in fear of attack, banned the anti-Taliban propaganda as well.

"This matter will be discussed with Taliban in Qatar," the head of the National Directorate of Security, Mohammed Masoom Stanekzai, told a group of media managers in Kabul after Taliban issued the threat.

Germany and Qatar will host intra-Afghan dialogue conference in Doha on July 7 and July 8.