UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Broadcaster Moves To Ban Anti-Taliban Propaganda Following Deadly Attack In Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:40 PM

Afghan Broadcaster Moves to Ban Anti-Taliban Propaganda Following Deadly Attack in Kabul

Afghan broadcaster Shamshad banned propaganda against the Taliban radical group after a deadly attack in Kabul earlier this week, a news manager at Shamshad told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Afghan broadcaster Shamshad banned propaganda against the Taliban radical group after a deadly attack in Kabul earlier this week, a news manager at Shamshad told Sputnik.

The movement warned Afghan media networks in late June that those who broadcast anti-Taliban propaganda would be targeted as enemies. The ads showing the Taliban as a hazardous element were paid for by the Afghan government, so the managers of media networks called on the government to provide additional protection.

"They [the media] recently decided to ban this propaganda because government failed to fulfill its promises with media to protect them," Abid Ehsas told Sputnik.

The office of the broadcaster suffered in Monday's attack targeting a Defense Ministry facility nearby. The Taliban claimed responsibility. Several journalists were wounded and one guard was killed in the attack.

Earlier this week, Ariana Television Network, in fear of attack, banned the anti-Taliban propaganda as well.

"This matter will be discussed with Taliban in Qatar," the head of the National Directorate of Security, Mohammed Masoom Stanekzai, told a group of media managers in Kabul after Taliban issued the threat.

Germany and Qatar will host intra-Afghan dialogue conference in Doha on July 7 and July 8.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Qatar Doha June July Media TV Government

Recent Stories

Indian hand in Barnala Incident cannot be ruled ou ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Abdullah bi ..

40 minutes ago

Uruguay Expects High-Level Official Visits From Ru ..

1 second ago

UN Chief Urges Probe Into Deadly Airstrikes on Lib ..

3 seconds ago

Russian Defense Ministry to Name All Victims of Fi ..

5 seconds ago

Amal Al Qubaisi discusses parliamentary relations ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.