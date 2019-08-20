Afghan Chief Executive Asks Russia To Back Peace Process
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:28 PM
Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said Tuesday that he had asked for Russia's assistance in the peace process, during a meeting with the Russian ambassador in Kabul
"Pleased to welcome HE #Alexander Mantytskiy, the #Russian Federation Ambassador to #Afghanistan. We discussed bilateral relations, #Afghan Peace Process & the upcoming presidential election.
I asked for Russia's full support for peace & stability in Afghanistan & beyond," he tweeted.
Moscow has hosted several rounds of talks between Taliban militants and Afghan representatives, complementing a separate effort by Washington to negotiate a peace deal with Taliban in Qatar.
The militant group has rejected direct talks with the Afghan government, whom it calls a US puppet, and has threatened to disrupt the September presidential election.