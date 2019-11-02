Afghan Chief Executive Calls on SCO Members to Bolster Anti-Terror Cooperation

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who is visiting the Uzbek capital of Tashkent to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, called on the SCO member states to expand and strengthen their cooperation in the fight against terrorism

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who is visiting the Uzbek capital of Tashkent to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, called on the SCO member states to expand and strengthen their cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

"I suggest that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization changes its strategy to improve the situation in the region in order to combat terrorism and to address this tragedy," Abdullah said in his statement.

The official also noted that terrorism in Afghanistan alone was a threat to regional security, adding that the support provided to the country in the fight against terrorism was not enough.

"We are committed to peace talks, and efforts are underway to reduce violence so that Afghans can achieve lasting peace and stability. Afghans want fair and lasting peace and all sides should value those intentions," Abdullah said in his remarks.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organization, currently comprising eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It also includes four observer states Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are the organization's dialogue partners.