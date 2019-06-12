UrduPoint.com
Afghan Chief Executive Says Vital To Avert Recurrence Of 'Dark' Years Of Taliban Rule

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:31 PM

Afghan Chief Executive Says Vital to Avert Recurrence of 'Dark' Years of Taliban Rule

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said on Wednesday that, amid strong international support for peace in the Islamic Republic, it was important not to allow the country to ultimately once again plunge into "darkness of hell" of the nearly five years of the Taliban rule over most parts of the territory

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said on Wednesday that, amid strong international support for peace in the Islamic Republic, it was important not to allow the country to ultimately once again plunge into "darkness of hell" of the nearly five years of the Taliban rule over most parts of the territory.

"The international community is helping us to reach peace, but no one wants Afghanistan people to live again in darkness of hell," Abdullah said at an event on the occasion of Mother Day in an apparent reference to the Taliban.

According to Abdullah, the Taliban are the main obstacle toward peace and have frequently escaped peace talks.

"Even women are suffering from war, I think the Taliban are the main obstacle," Abdullah said, adding that there was a chance for peace, but the Taliban "are making excuses and emphasize on small things."

The statement come as the Taliban and the United States are set to hold the seventh round of peace talks in Qatar later in June.

The Afghan government has not been included in the talks to bring peace to the war that is taking high toll on the country.

As the peace talks and preparations for the September presidential election are in mid-way, Abdullah, who is also running for the top office, noted that none of these processes must be sacrificed for the other.

"Peace and elections must not be sacrificed for each other, it is impossible to discuss peace but not elections. Elections are not obstacle toward peace but the Taliban are," he added.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 1996. In 2001, the United States deployed its troops to the county to fight the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in retaliation for the 9/11 attacks and eventually overthrew the insurgents, accusing them of turning the country into a safe haven for al-Qaeda.

