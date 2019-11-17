UrduPoint.com
Afghan Civil Activists Confident Taliban Uninterested In Dismantling Gov't

Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Afghanistan's political and civil activists are confident that the Taliban will not destroy the country's government following the signing of a potential peace deal with the United States because they agree with the current system, a member of a civil group that met with the Taliban on Sunday, said.

Earlier in the day, a nine-member delegation of Afghan political and civil activists made an informal visit to Doha to speak with Taliban representatives on the Afghan peace process.

"The Taliban also insist on lasting peace and the survival of the system in Afghanistan, but a system that is accepted by all and at the request of the people," Ismail Yun said.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed on 10 points for the Taliban to follow during and after future foreign and domestic peace negotiations.

The Taliban agreed to remain committed to the pledges made in the peace agreement once it was signed; inter-Afghan talks would be exclusively an internal affair, without foreign interference; the Taliban would assure that civilian casualties would eventually come down to zero; all educational institutions and media would be allowed to operate in the country, even in areas under the Taliban's control.

US media outlets have previously reported that the Taliban potentially wanted to dismantle the Afghan government following reaching a peace deal with the United States in order to establish an Islamic Emirate. The Taliban has not expressed such sentiments explicitly, however, it has called Kabul a West-backed puppet and has excluded it from peace talks.

