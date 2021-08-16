UrduPoint.com

Afghan Civil Aviation Authority Asks Civil Transit Planes To Bypass Kabul Airspace

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority opened Kabul's airspace only for military planes and asks civil transit aircraft to bypass it.

Transit through Kabul airspace will not be controlled by monitoring services, the authority specified.

Meanwhile, sources in the Indian government told Sputnik that the Kabul airspace was closed and an Air India flight, which was scheduled to depart for the Afghan capital, will now be canceled.

