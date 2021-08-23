UrduPoint.com

Afghan Civil Aviation Authority Suspends All Flights In Kabul Airport Until Further Notice

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority announced on Monday a suspension of all flights in the Kabul airport until further notice.

"All the flights at the Hamid Karzai International Airport are suspended," the aviation authority said in a statement on Facebook.

The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority urged citizens not to attend the airport "in order to avoid crowds and subsequent possible incidents.

The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority is making effort to resume domestic and international flights, according to the statement.

