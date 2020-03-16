Afghan Civil Servants Required to Telecommute Amid Pandemic - Reports

Afghan public servants from vulnerable groups are required to work from home for three weeks starting Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Afghan public servants from vulnerable groups are required to work from home for three weeks starting Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak, media reported.

The guidelines were issued by the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission for pregnant employees and those aged 58 to 65, the 1TV news said.

Employees who have recently returned from countries with confirmed coronavirus cases have been told to use their annual paid leave and self-isolate for 14 days.

Afghanistan has reported 21 cases of infection with the potentially lethal virus, which has spread to 146 countries and territories since it emerged in China in December.