UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Civil Society Against Loya Jirga Council On Release Of Taliban Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Afghan Civil Society Against Loya Jirga Council on Release of Taliban Prisoners

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Civil society institutions in Afghanistan view the upcoming Loya Jirga council, scheduled for the next two days to advise President Ashraf Ghani on the release of 400 Taliban prisoners, as a waste of time and money, Feroz Ahmad, a civil activist, said on Thursday.

In late February, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Qatar, stipulating the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as prisoner exchange. The Taliban has demanded the release of 5,000 of its members, and the government has so far released 4,600 prisoners. The purpose of the upcoming Loya Jirga, a gathering of Afghan elders and representatives of different communities, is to decide on the release of the remaining Taliban members. Critics of the council say that Ghani has the authority to release prisoners, so the allocation of 330 million afghanis ($4.3 million) for the organization of the meeting between 2,000 delegates was unnecessary.

"We are against the Loya Jirga in Kabul, because our country is very poor and can't afford Afs [afghanis] 330 million for three days," Ahmad said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

On Wednesday, Masoom Stanekzai, the chairman of the Jirga's formation commission, said that that the council would serve Afghanistan's interests and praised the government for convening the meeting.

"Some people call it a waste of time ... In fact, it is a comprehensive step by the government to involve the people's representatives in consultations. It is in the national interest and this Jirga is called for peace," Stanekzai said during a conference.

The chairman also said that there were no foreigners among the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, and that that the president had no authority to release them without the Loya Jirga.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has said in a statement that the group considers the scheduled council meeting a waste of time and an obstacle to the intra-Afghan peace process.

The Aghan government has deployed thousands of soldiers for maintaining security during the council meeting in Kabul, and authorities said that the Loya Jirga could be further prolonged for more than two days if necessary.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange Jirga Poor Qatar United States Money February Ashraf Ghani Government Million

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

18 minutes ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

18 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

3 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

18 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa family heads for huge electi ..

18 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.