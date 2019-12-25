Afghan Civilian Activists Disappear During Peace March - Movement Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) A group of Afghan civilian activists, made up of 27 people with six vehicles, disappeared on Tuesday during a peace march on the road between Herat and Farah, a spokesman for the peace movement told Sputnik.

According to Bismillah Watan Dost, it is unclear what happened to them.

Farah police chief spokesman Mohibullah Mohib confirmed that members of the peace movement were on their way to Nimruz, but did not confirm the abduction.

The Taliban radical movement has not made any statements.