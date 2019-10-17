UrduPoint.com
Afghan Civilian Casualties At Record High In July-September 2019 - UN

The number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan spiked to a quarterly high of 4,313 from July to September of this year, the United Nations' Assistance Mission UNAMA said in a report out Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan spiked to a quarterly high of 4,313 from July to September of this year, the United Nations' Assistance Mission UNAMA said in a report out Thursday.

"From 1 July to 30 September 2019, UNAMA documented 4,313 civilian casualties (1,174 deaths and 3,139 injured). This is the highest number of civilian casualties UNAMA has recorded in a single quarter since it began systematic documentation in 2009," the report read.

It attributed the spike in casualties to actions of "anti-government elements." The peak of violence coincided with US-Taliban talks on a peace deal that took place in Doha, Qatar between July and August.

The first nine months of 2019 saw 2,563 civilians killed and 5,676 others injured, which is a similar level of violence as in the same period starting from 2014, the year when the United States ended its military campaign in the country.

Almost a half of these casualties were caused by bombings, while ground engagements were the second leading cause, followed by air strikes.

"Civilian casualties at record-high levels clearly show the need for all parties concerned to pay much more attention to protecting the civilian population," UN special envoy for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto said.

He said the harm the fighting in Afghanistan was causing to civilians was "totally unacceptable" and called for peace talks between the warring parties that would lead to a permanent political settlement.

