Afghan Civilian Peace Movement Claims Taliban Kidnapped 6 of Its Members in Ghor Province

The Peace Civilian Movement of Afghanistan on Saturday claimed that six of its members had been kidnapped by the Taliban movement in the central-north Afghan province of Ghor, a spokesman for the movement, Bismillah Watandost, told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The Peace Civilian Movement of Afghanistan on Saturday claimed that six of its members had been kidnapped by the Taliban movement in the central-north Afghan province of Ghor, a spokesman for the movement, Bismillah Watandost, told Sputnik.

The civilians were hijacked from inside their car in the Sharak district of the Ghor province on their way to the Khushi district of the Logar province in west Afghanistan, Watandost said.

Security officials in Logar have not yet commented the incident to the media.

The civilian movement has already had its members kidnapped once by the Taliban some eight months ago in the Helmand province in the country's south on the border with Pakistan.

Kindnapping is a typical insurgency method of the Taliban, along with rapes, bombings, terror and the like.

The Taliban movement has been struggling to achieve recognition since being overthrown by forces of a UN-mandated coalition of US-led international troops almost two decades ago. The Taliban are known to have provided al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) and Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist organizations with safe haven in Afghanistan.