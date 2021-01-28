UrduPoint.com
Afghan Commandos Release 32 Captives In Raid On Taliban Prison

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:30 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) An Afghan army special unit has broken into a Taliban prison in the country's north, releasing 32 captives and arresting several guards, the commando corps said on Thursday.

"Last night, commando forces conducted a special operation on a Taliban prison in Dand-e-Shahabuddin district of Baghlan province, as a result of which 12 military [soldiers] and 20 civilians were released," the statement read.

Three Taliban guards were arrested during the operation.

