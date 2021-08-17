Afghan Community Urges UK to Allow Refugees From Afghanistan to Stay in Country

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Afghan community in the United Kingdom has called on the government not to deport Afghan refugees, whose legal status is yet to be determined in the country, Fahima Zaheen, the executive director and hub manager of Afghan Association Paiwand, told Sputnik.

According to Paiwand, many people from Afghanistan are seeking asylum in the UK, however, many have an uncertain status, making them potentially eligible for deportation. One of the association's goals is to convince the UK authorities to give them amnesty.

"We are trying to put our requests in a form of a public statement for the UK government [to] consider. One of them is to give amnesty for the asylum seekers here, in the UK. We have a lot of asylum seekers, who have uncertain status in this country," Zaheen said, adding that "they are under the risk of deportation.

"

Paiwand is planning to stage a protest this Saturday, to make its demands heard.

"This protest was organised few weeks ago and we were kind of getting ourselves ready. It was for the time when Taliban [terrorist group, outlawed in Russia] were trying to get some of Afghan cities. However things changed so dramatically and obviously the mood of the protest will change," Zaheen explained.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. The takeover resulted in many people currently trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.