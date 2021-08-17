UrduPoint.com

Afghan Community Urges UK To Allow Refugees From Afghanistan To Stay In Country

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Afghan Community Urges UK to Allow Refugees From Afghanistan to Stay in Country

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Afghan community in the United Kingdom has called on the government not to deport Afghan refugees, whose legal status is yet to be determined in the country, Fahima Zaheen, the executive director and hub manager of Afghan Association Paiwand, told Sputnik.

According to Paiwand, many people from Afghanistan are seeking asylum in the UK, however, many have an uncertain status, making them potentially eligible for deportation. One of the association's goals is to convince the UK authorities to give them amnesty.

"We are trying to put our requests in a form of a public statement for the UK government [to] consider. One of them is to give amnesty for the asylum seekers here, in the UK. We have a lot of asylum seekers, who have uncertain status in this country," Zaheen said, adding that "they are under the risk of deportation.

"

Paiwand is planning to stage a protest this Saturday, to make its demands heard.

"This protest was organised few weeks ago and we were kind of getting ourselves ready. It was for the time when Taliban [terrorist group, outlawed in Russia] were trying to get some of Afghan cities. However things changed so dramatically and obviously the mood of the protest will change," Zaheen explained.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. The takeover resulted in many people currently trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Protest United Kingdom Hub Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan ..

Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan army's unwillingness to fight

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounced India for blocking it from part ..

Pakistan denounced India for blocking it from participating in UNSC meeting on A ..

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 207.73 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 207.73 million

1 hour ago
 New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in comm ..

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since February

2 hours ago
 India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.