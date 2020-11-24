UrduPoint.com
Afghan Conference Participants Pledge Over $3Bln In Funding For 2021 - Finnish Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:51 PM

Participants in the pledging conference for Afghanistan committed over $3 billion in funding for the next year, and expect annual commitments at about the same level through 2024, Finnish minister for development cooperation and foreign trade, Ville Skinnari, said on Tuesday at the 2020 Afghanistan Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Participants in the pledging conference for Afghanistan committed over $3 billion in funding for the next year, and expect annual commitments at about the same level through 2024, Finnish minister for development cooperation and foreign trade, Ville Skinnari, said on Tuesday at the 2020 Afghanistan Conference.

"The donors pledged more than $3 billion for the first year of the upcoming quadrennial with annual commitments expected to stay in the same level year on year. This would amount to some $12 billion during four years," Skinnari said.

