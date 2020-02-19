Afghan Conflict Remains in 'Strategic Stalemate' - Pentagon Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The conflict in Afghanistan remains in a strategic stalemate amid US-Taliban peace negotiations, Lead Inspector General on Operation Freedom Sentinel Glenn Fine said in a quarterly report released on Wednesday.

"The conflict in Afghanistan remains at a 'strategic stalemate,' according to the Department of Defense," Fine said in the report to Congress.

Fine said, despite US-Taliban peace talks resuming in December, the movement has continued its strategy of fighting while participating in negotiations.

Moreover, Fine pointed out that as the United States continues its peace efforts with the Taliban, China, Russia and Iran are also diplomatically engaged with the Afghan government and the movement.

He said although all three countries share some interests with the United States in Afghanistan on counterterrorism efforts, each has other interests that sometimes clash with US interests.

Fine said in the report that Russia is seeking to bolster its military presence in Central Asia and Iran is trying to ensure its influence on any future Afghan government.

On Friday, Washington and the Taliban agreed to a week-long reduction in violence in what could become the first step toward reaching a peace agreement between the two sides. However, the Taliban have yet to stop attacks in Afghanistan in recent days.