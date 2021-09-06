UrduPoint.com

Afghan Constitution To Be Rewritten Or Amended - Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 02:57 PM

Afghan Constitution to Be Rewritten or Amended - Taliban

The Afghan constitution will be either rewritten or amended under the new government, Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Afghan constitution will be either rewritten or amended under the new government, Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday.

"As soon as the system [of the government] is approved, we will begin work on the constitution, it will be either rewritten or amended," Mujahid said at a press conference.

More Stories From World

