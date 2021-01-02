UrduPoint.com
Afghan Court Sentences To Death Plotter Behind Deadly Attack On Kabul University - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) A court in Afghanistan has passed the death sentence on the plotter behind the recent terrorist attack on Kabul University that left 22 people dead and 27 others injured, 1 tv news broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry's spokesman.

On November 2, three gunmen attacked the law faculty of the university and shot at students point blank for several hours before being neutralized. Following the incident, 13 police officers were arrested over the negligent performance of their duties.

On November 14, Afghan forces have arrested the plotter behind the attack. The Afghan media reported that the mastermind behind the attack was the university's student who had been recruited by the Haqqani Network which is closely affiliated with the Taliban. According to the reports, the plotter was ordered to carry out the attack so as to exert pressure on the Afghan government, which at that time was engaged in peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar's Doha.

