UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan COVID-19 Count Rises By 66 New Cases To 906, Death Toll At 30 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:18 PM

Afghan COVID-19 Count Rises by 66 New Cases to 906, Death Toll at 30 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has reached 906 after 66 people were diagnosed with the disease over the past 24 hours, local media reported on Friday, citing the country's Public Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has reached 906 after 66 people were diagnosed with the disease over the past 24 hours, local media reported on Friday, citing the country's Public Health Ministry.

According to the ministry's spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, as cited by the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, 30 people have so far died from the disease, while 99 have recovered.

Mayar added that the majority of new cases, 26, were reported in the capital city of Kabul and 15 in Kandahar. Other COVID-19 cases were detected in the provinces of Balkh, Kunduz, Herat, Helmand, Laghman, Nangarhar and in Kunar.

In late March, authorities ordered a lockdown in Kabul, which has been extended on Thursday for another three weeks, while other provinces have each imposed partial lockdowns of varying severity.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Died Balkh Herat Kandahar March Media From

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go further Rs. 20 down

43 seconds ago

Japan offers $930 virus stimulus payment to all re ..

13 seconds ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Exce ..

15 seconds ago

WWII veteran, 99, raises 18 mn for UK health work ..

16 seconds ago

Aqib Javed opposes cricket matches without spectat ..

18 minutes ago

Russian Graduates Abroad May Face Trouble Returnin ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.