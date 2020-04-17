Afghan COVID-19 Count Rises by 66 New Cases to 906, Death Toll at 30 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has reached 906 after 66 people were diagnosed with the disease over the past 24 hours, local media reported on Friday, citing the country's Public Health Ministry.

According to the ministry's spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, as cited by the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, 30 people have so far died from the disease, while 99 have recovered.

Mayar added that the majority of new cases, 26, were reported in the capital city of Kabul and 15 in Kandahar. Other COVID-19 cases were detected in the provinces of Balkh, Kunduz, Herat, Helmand, Laghman, Nangarhar and in Kunar.

In late March, authorities ordered a lockdown in Kabul, which has been extended on Thursday for another three weeks, while other provinces have each imposed partial lockdowns of varying severity.