Afghan Crisis Overwhelms Neighboring States With Refugee Spillover - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) States surrounding Afghanistan are under growing pressure as its nationals continue to flee their homeland to neighboring nations amid the tense security and economic situation under the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) rule, Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council humanitarian organization, said on Monday.

"I'm back in Iran today to meet with growing number of Afghan refugees, NRC Iran colleagues and our sister organisations. The economic collapse and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is straining neighbouring nations that already host millions of refugees and migrants," Egeland tweeted.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, Iran and Pakistan have hosted nearly 90% of all Afghan asylum seekers, who have increasingly escaped from their homeland after the Taliban takeover in fear of the movement.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in September. The international community, from several governments to NGOs, has provided various assistance to the population battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis in the country.

NRC has addressed several challenges on the ground, with its presence in 15 out of 34 Afghan provinces. These include coronavirus response, camp management, education, legal aid, food security, displacement, and supply of essential products, as well as protection from gender-based and other kinds of human rights abuses, according to the NGO.